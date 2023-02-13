Heartland Votes

First Alert: Nicest day of the week!

A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s a very nice start to the workweek, ahead of a rollercoaster of temperatures and conditions.

Today is looking mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s north and low 60s south.

There will also be light winds from the north.

Overnight will remain mild in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Winds increase significantly on Tuesday as our first system this week moves into the Heartland.

The system will bring light rain and winds could gust to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is looking warm, cloudy and dry.

Afternoon highs could reach 70 degrees.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely.

A few strong storms are possible.

Thursday will begin to cool down significantly with temperatures falling into the 20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be dry, but chilly with highs only near 40 degrees.

