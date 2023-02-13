First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A very pleasant start to the work week before things turn windy and wet on Tuesday. A very weak cold front will drift in from the northwest today, but will have little effect other than to give us light northerly winds. Otherwise today should be mostly sunny and mild, with official highs in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Winds should remain pretty light today, but will increase significantly on Tuesday as the week’s first weather system moves in. SW winds could gust to 40mph Tuesday afternoon along with clouds and a good chance of rain. Rain looks to be pretty light, however.

A break on Wednesday, before a cold front moves through late Wednesday night into Thursday. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the month thus far, with highs near 70. But Wednesday night into early Thursday showers and thunderstorms are likely as a strong cold front pushes through. A few strong storms look possible. On Thursday it will begin to cool down significantly from west to east….with temps in the 20s again by Friday morning. Friday will end the work week with dry but chilly conditions and highs only near 40!

