Damaging wind gusts possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow afternoon and evening due to the threat for damaging wind gusts. A strong storm system will be moving through the Heartland tomorrow with scattered showers and very gusty winds. For this evening we will see increasing clouds late and mild temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 40s across much of the Heartland. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and very windy with scattered showers likely. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds at times will gust up to 60MPH and this could lead to scattered power outages. The soil moisture across the Heartland is still above average and this will cause tree root systems to be weaker. This could lead to a few trees falling as well.

