Heartland Votes

Damaging wind gusts possible tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow afternoon and evening due to the threat for damaging wind gusts. A strong storm system will be moving through the Heartland tomorrow with scattered showers and very gusty winds. For this evening we will see increasing clouds late and mild temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 40s across much of the Heartland. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and very windy with scattered showers likely. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds at times will gust up to 60MPH and this could lead to scattered power outages. The soil moisture across the Heartland is still above average and this will cause tree root systems to be weaker. This could lead to a few trees falling as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri.
Missing mother, daughter found safe
Christopher Reed (left) and Decovan Bell (right), both of Paducah, were arrested on drug...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after K-9 finds meth during traffic stop
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested on drug charges after deputies...
Shots fired call leads to 3 arrested on drug trafficking charges
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/13.
First Alert noon forecast 2/13
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 2/13
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 2/13
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 2/13
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 2/13