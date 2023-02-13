Heartland Votes

Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The plans were drawn up for a parade if the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Following a 10-point comeback, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl title in franchise history, a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The parade will kick off at 12 p.m. and last approximately 1.5 hours.

A rally will begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. in front of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial north lawn, lasting about one hour, according to the Kansas City Sports Commission.

City officials have not yet released a parade route, although it is likely to be similar to recent Royals and Chiefs of parades of going down Grand Boulevard from the downtown business district and into the Crossroads.

The expected number of attendees is at least 500,000.

The City of Kansas City has said that Thursday, Feb. 16 will serve as a backup day, should Wednesday not work out for any reason, such as weather.

You can sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “KCPARADE” to 888-777.

ALSO READ: With the Chiefs Super Bowl win, KCPS cancels classes for Wednesday

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have located missing mother and daughter from St. Louis safe.
Police found missing mother and daughter safe
A traffic stop led to drug trafficking arrests after a K-9 unit found methamphetamine and drug...
2 Paducah residents arrested for drug trafficking after K-9 unit found meth in vehicle
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested after deputies responded to a...
3 Kentucky residents arrested for drug trafficking charges after shots fired call
A Florida man was arrested after a shooting that injured one victim at a hotel in Paducah,...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah

Latest News

Marco's Pizza boxes
Play by Play of a Pizza Place
This is also traditionally the "Super Bowl" for Pizza Delivery Drivers
The "Super Bowl" of pizza delivery in Cape Girardeau
Kids got the chance to test out their speed and competitiveness at a Race Day Event in Cape...
Race Day Event in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Kids got the chance to test out their speed and competitiveness at a Race Day Event here in...
Local kids race in Cape Girardeau