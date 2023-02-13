Heartland Votes

Baptist Health Paducah offers students new high-quality virtual healthcare visits

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Public School System students have a new way to see a healthcare professional.

Baptist Health Paducah is partnering with the five schools in the system by offering a new high-quality telehealth technology, TytoCare.

The technology allows students, faculty and staff to be seen virtually by a Baptist Health Medical Group provider in the school nurse’s office, but more than just face-to-face screen time.

According to Baptist Health, the exam uses an iPad and TytoCare equipment, which includes a thermometer, stethoscope, otoscope (ear exam) and a tongue depressor. The equipment sends live video images and data from the patient to the clinician.

Baptist Health says this type of virtual visit will allow the provider to do a thorough exam, make a diagnosis and to call in a prescription to the pharmacy.

The student’s parent or guardian can join the visit in-person or via a video link.

The goal of this system is to help keep students in school.

“We want to keep students healthy and in school,” said Baptist Health Medical Group and Paducah Public School’s District Health Coordinator RN Jessica Colburn. “It not only helps the students but helps their guardians as well because they do not have to miss work to take the student to an appointment. Keeping students in school and not missing any important educational instruction is vital. As long as a student is not contagious, they can continue their school day.”

Students, faculty and staff do not have to be a current patient of Baptist Health in order to receive care through this telehealth system.

For more information about the program or to participate, click here.

