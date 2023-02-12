Heartland Votes

SEMO Men’s and Women’s Basketball split doubleheader at home against Morehead State

Redhawks Women win 69-55; Men lose 65-59
Morehead State vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO women’s basketball team completed a season sweep over Morehead State with their 69-55 victory over the Eagles on Saturday.

Trailing by one with 3:31 remaining in the second quarter, the Redhawks closed the half on a 12-2 run.

Then during the third quarter, SEMO used two different 8-0 runs to keep all momentum on their side the rest of the game.

Morehead State vs SEMO Women

In game two of the afternoon at the Show Me Center, the SEMO men’s team lost to Morehead State 65-59.

Aggressive offensive rebounding early on from the Eagles pushed Morehead State out in front.

Down by 14 points with 6:15 left to play, the Redhawks clawed back within 5 with 40 seconds remaining. However, they could not get closer.

Both SEMO teams host another doubleheader at the Show Me Center on Thursday night against Eastern Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

