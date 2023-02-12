Heartland Votes

Police searching for missing mother and daughter

Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter from St. Louis, Mo.
Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter from St. Louis, Mo.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis mother left with her daughter from their residence Saturday night.

On February 11, Arianna Dixon, 28, and her daughter Onna’Leigha Mills, 5, were reported missing to the St. Louis County Police Department.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dixon had an extreme mental episode after an argument with her wife at their residence on Idlewild Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. After the argument, Dixon said, “This is the last time you will see me,” and took her daughter, leaving the residence on foot.

Authorities said Dixon is diagnosed with several mental health disorders and is currently not taking her medications. She is considered an endangered person.

Dixon is a black female, height 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds, black hair, green eyes with cuts on her wrists. Dixon was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a lime green hood and purple pants with cartoon characters.

Mills is a black female, height 3 feet 8 inches, 55 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mills was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes. She is possibly wearing a white coat with purple stars.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

