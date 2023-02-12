Heartland Votes

High school manager with Down syndrome inspires his team

St. Stephens Coach Patrick Smith said Spencer Neill is the definition of never quitting.
By Cam Gaskins and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A high school student with Down syndrome has acted as his basketball team’s manager since his freshman year.

Now a senior, Spencer’s Neill’s inspiring career is coming to a close.

Neill goes to St. Stephens High School in Hickory, North Carolina.

Coach Patrick Smith said Neill’s personality is infectious.

“He always believes in us as much as we believe in him,” he told WBTV.

When Neill was born with Down syndrome, his parents said they were constantly told the things he would not be able to do in his life.

Despite the detractors, Neill has spent his whole life not giving up on anything.

Neill’s mother, Donna Neill, said she was most nervous about people not accepting him.

“But he’s just one of the guys,” she said. “Spencer will come home and be like, ‘That’s my family.’”

As a part of the St. Stephens basketball team, Spencer and his family get to be part of something bigger every game.

“We never feel like we’re out of a game,” Smith said. “We talk about never quitting, and Spencer’s the definition of never quitting.”

On Tuesday, Spencer Neill got a chance to make his shot, suiting up for senior night and hitting the first basket of the night.

At halftime, he hit another half court shot, as he’s done many times through his years at St. Stephens.

As his senior season comes to an end, Spencer Neill is soaking up every moment he can with the team that made him part of the family.

