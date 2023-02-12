Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny and clear conditions for Superbowl Sunday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/12
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We are starting out with below freezing temperatures this morning, but it will warm up around noon across the Heartland. It will be breezy earlier in the day, but the wind chill will die down by noon when temps will be in the mid to upper 50′s.

Tomorrow will be warmer in the morning, starting in the mid to upper 30′s. It will be sunny and warm, staying dry and clear throughout most of Monday.

Rain showers most of the day on Tuesday, with breezy conditions in the afternoon and warm temps in the 50′s.

On Wednesday, expect spring weather. Sunshine all day, with temps in the upper 60′s. However, temps will gradually get cooler for the rest of the week.

