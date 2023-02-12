Duel in the Desert: Missouri’s Governor Parson makes friendly wager with Pennsylvania’s governor
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GLENDALE, Ariz (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to the desert to see the Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl.
Governor Parson and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took the stage before a packed NFL Experience to make their wager on Super Bowl 57 official.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.