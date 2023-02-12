Heartland Votes

Duel in the Desert: Missouri’s Governor Parson makes friendly wager with Pennsylvania’s governor

Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to the desert to see his Kansas City Chiefs in another...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to the desert to see his Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to the desert to see the Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl.

Governor Parson and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took the stage before a packed NFL Experience to make their wager on Super Bowl 57 official.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man was arrested after a shooting that injured one victim at a hotel in Paducah,...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home.
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’

Latest News

Archery tournament in Jackson hosted by Immaculate Conception
Archery tournament at Immaculate Conception brings over 180 competitors to Jackson
The Redhawks men's team huddles during pre-game.
SEMO Men’s and Women’s Basketball split doubleheader at home against Morehead State
Morehead State vs SEMO Women
Morehead State vs SEMO Women
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 2/11/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 2/11/23