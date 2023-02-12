Heartland Votes

Another day of sunshine, along with warmer temperatures

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday morning Heartland. Freezing temps to start your morning off but will warm up to the low to mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

If you have any Super Bowl plans todays weather conditions are going to be sunny, dry and on the warmer side for most of the day. For this evening conditions will stay dry and calm with a few clouds passing through the heartland tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man was arrested after a shooting that injured one victim at a hotel in Paducah,...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/12
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool start for your Saturday morning with sunshine by this afternoon
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 2/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 2/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 2/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 2/11/23