3 Kentucky residents arrested for drug trafficking charges after shots fired call

DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a shots fired call and discovered methamphetamine at the scene.

On February 10, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in Dexter, Ky. to respond to a report of shots fired.

Deputies found a vehicle in the driveway driven by Bradley Cathey, 33, from Murray, Ky. Meth, consistent with drug trafficking, was found inside the vehicle.

According to a release from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check on the individuals, Kana Royalty, 46 and Apollo Tolmie, 40, both from Dexter, at the residence.

Authorities say no one was injured, but they obtained a search warrant for the house and found meth and a shotgun inside.

All three individuals were taken to Calloway County detention Center.

Cathey was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (> 2 grams of meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Royalty was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tolmie was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

