Heartland Votes

3 Kentucky residents arrested for drug trafficking charges after shots fired call

Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested after deputies responded to a...
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested after deputies responded to a shots fired call and discovered methamphetamine at the scene.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a shots fired call and discovered methamphetamine at the scene.

On February 10, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in Dexter, Ky. to respond to a report of shots fired.

Deputies found a vehicle in the driveway driven by Bradley Cathey, 33, from Murray, Ky. Meth, consistent with drug trafficking, was found inside the vehicle.

According to a release from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check on the individuals, Kana Royalty, 46 and Apollo Tolmie, 40, both from Dexter, at the residence.

Authorities say no one was injured, but they obtained a search warrant for the house and found meth and a shotgun inside.

All three individuals were taken to Calloway County detention Center.

Cathey was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (> 2 grams of meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Royalty was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tolmie was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man was arrested after a shooting that injured one victim at a hotel in Paducah,...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

Latest News

A traffic stop led to drug trafficking arrests after a K-9 unit found methamphetamine and drug...
2 Paducah residents arrested for drug trafficking after K-9 unit found meth in vehicle
Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter from St. Louis, Mo.
Police searching for missing mother and daughter
A Florida man was arrested after a shooting that injured one victim at a hotel in Paducah,...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
55 year old Robert Pannell from Florida is now faces murder charges following the death of a...
Shooting at Paducah hotel leaves 1 in critical condition