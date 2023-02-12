2 Paducah residents arrested for drug trafficking after K-9 unit found meth in vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug trafficking arrests after a K-9 unit found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On February 12, a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Sheehan Bridge Road.

The vehicle was a 2001 Mitsubishi car driven by Christopher Reed, 44, and occupied by passenger Decovan Bell, 48, both from Paducah, Ky.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Vegas was deployed and found crystal meth, marijuana, viagra pills, digital weight scales, plastic baggies, $557 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

It was also discovered that Bell had two outstanding warrants’ for failure to appear and for probation violation (felony offense).

Reed and Bell were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Reed was charged with careless driving, driving on DUI suspended license, DUI second offense (non-alcohol DUI), illegal possession of a legend drug, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) first offense and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense > or = 2 grams (methamphetamine).

Bell was charged with illegal possession of a legend drug, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree second offense > or = 2 grams (methamphetamine) and two warrants.

