Heartland Votes

Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the...
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

As Missouri lawmakers look to outlaw distracted driving in the Show Me State, a spokesperson...
Distracted Driving Bill: AAA ready for action
Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol,...
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future
Missouri's Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put Marijuana use in the same category as alcohol....
Legal marijuana limits
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says