Heartland Votes

New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle

Motorcyclist
Motorcyclist(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.

”I think they’re putting their lives in danger,” said avid rider Doug Housman. “I think weaving in and out of traffic at any speed, whether you’re on a motorcycle or in a car, is dangerous. It’s more dangerous on a motorcycle because you don’t have any sheet metal around you. You know, to protect you in an accident.”

Housman isn’t the only one who thinks so. Concerned drivers around Springfield say it’s about time laws applied to drivers on two or four wheels.

“Now that the helmet law and everything’s passed, a lot of people don’t want to wear helmets and stuff like that around here and in other states,” said concerned driver Gabriel Zapata. “So I mean, just makes it that much worse. If something were to happen like it’s a matter of seconds and your life’s over.”

Housman says not only is lane splitting dangerous, it’s downright disrespectful.

“I don’t mean split,” said Housman. “Because I just don’t feel like it’s polite to the vehicles on each side that you’re splitting. It’s almost like cutting in line or something to get to the stoplight.”

Doug says when you’re driving a car, you’re protected, but when you’re on a motorcycle, you’re not.

“It’s riding in a cage or riding uncaged,” said Housman.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

