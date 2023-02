LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday.

Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints.

Happy Birthday, Ari! (Kentucky Derby Museum)

His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin.

