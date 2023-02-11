Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cool temps in the morning will warm up in the afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/11
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This morning started out below freezing but will slowly begin to warm up as the sun comes out. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40′s to the low 50′s with breezy but clear conditions.

Sunday will start off below freezing but will warm up to the low to mid 40′s by late morning and by the afternoon, temps could reach the low 50′s. We will start to see some clouds moving in Sunday evening and into Monday.

