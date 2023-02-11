Heartland Votes

Dexter’s Nichols sets all-time scoring record against Kennett

Dexter's Cole Nichols breaks Bearcats career scoring record
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Senior guard Cole Nichols set the Bearcats all-time scoring record Friday night at home against Kennett.

Nichols scored 22 first half points and broke the record of 1.812 points held by Brett Hale on a free throw.

Nichols finished the game with 41 points.

Dexter defeated Kennett by a final score of 73-60.

