Dexter’s Nichols sets all-time scoring record against Kennett

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Senior guard Cole Nichols set the Bearcats all-time scoring record Friday night at home against Kennett.

Nichols scored 22 first half points and broke the record of 1.812 points held by Brett Hale on a free throw.

Nichols finished the game with 41 points.

Dexter defeated Kennett by a final score of 73-60.

