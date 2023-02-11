Cool start for your Saturday morning with sunshine by this afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good Saturday morning heartland. A cool start to your day with freezing temps throughout most counties. Expect to see some light winds with sunshine and dry conditions today. Temperatures will make their way into the upper 40s by this afternoon. Conditions will stay at dry and calm for most of the day and into the evening hours as well.

As we into tomorrow we will wake up with cold temperatures once again along with some sunshine. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s for most of Sunday.

