Active shooter situation at hotel in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities arrested a suspect in an active shooter situation in Paducah, Kentucky.

On February 11, McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to an active shooter at a hotel.

According to a post by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the active shooter was at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.

Authorities said to avoid the area at this time.

