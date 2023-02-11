Heartland Votes

Active shooter situation at hotel in Paducah

Authorities say a suspect in an active shooter situation has been taken into custody in Paducah, Kentucky.(Source: Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities arrested a suspect in an active shooter situation in Paducah, Kentucky.

On February 11, McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to an active shooter at a hotel.

According to a post by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the active shooter was at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.

Authorities said to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

