Veterans Airport in Marion recommends Contour take over

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air could be soon flying out of another Heartland Airport. This time in Marion, Ill.

Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion say that the board voted unanimously to recommend Contour take over services. Contour already serves airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and Paducah, Ky.

Contour is proposing flights to Chicago. It’s one of three offers that the board considered.

The recommendations will now go to the Department of Transportation. If they approve, the new flights could take off in June.

