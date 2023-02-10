Special Meeting held in DuQuoin if the Athletic Director and Football coach will retain his job

DU QUOIN, IL. (KFVS) - A special school board meeting is underway in DuQuoin Thursday evening, with the High School’s athletic director and football coach at the center of attention.

Plenty of people were in attendance at the meeting on February 9, though none of them are exactly sure why this meeting was called in regards to Derek Beard’s job.

The superintendent and school board remain tight lipped about the reason for this closed door meeting.

More than 50 people showed up tonight in support of Coach Derek Beard. Beard began his coaching career in DuQuoin in 2005 as a volunteer.

He stayed as a volunteer until he became the head coach 14 years later.

Many voiced their opinion on why he should continue to be in the athletic director and football coach role.

From former coaches, to players, even some faculty from the high school, all of them showed up to say that coach Beard deserves to keep his job. Including former player Reese Rodely who believed that with as many people behind Coach Beard as there were, he thinks the board would still support him.

“I think it’s huge and honestly If I were on the board and that show of support would definitely sway me to support him as well. If there’s this many people in this many different positions to show up to support the guy he has to be doing something right,” said Rodely.

Beard has been the Athletic Director since the 2018-19 school year and the football coach since 2019.

The school board met behind closed doors since 6:53 p.m. As of 10 p.m. there is no update.

