SEMO Women’s defeats Tenn. State during overtime

The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 90-86 in overtime Thursday night on...
The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 90-86 in overtime Thursday night on February 9 in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 90-86 in overtime Thursday night on February 9 in Nashville, Tenn.

With the win, the Redhawks improved to 5-8 in the OVC and 9-14 overall.

SEMO returns to action at home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The game takes place on Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. against Morehead State.

