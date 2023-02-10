SEMO Women’s defeats Tenn. State during overtime
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 90-86 in overtime Thursday night on February 9 in Nashville, Tenn.
With the win, the Redhawks improved to 5-8 in the OVC and 9-14 overall.
SEMO returns to action at home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The game takes place on Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. against Morehead State.
