SEMO Men’s Basketball falls at Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tn. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s Basketball team lost at Tennessee State Thursday night on February 9 85-65.

With the loss, the Redhawks fall to 13-13 overall and 8-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Chris Harris led Southeast in scoring with 15 points.

SEMO will play host to first place Morehead State at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

