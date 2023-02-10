SEMO Men’s Basketball falls at Tennessee State
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tn. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s Basketball team lost at Tennessee State Thursday night on February 9 85-65.
With the loss, the Redhawks fall to 13-13 overall and 8-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Chris Harris led Southeast in scoring with 15 points.
SEMO will play host to first place Morehead State at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
