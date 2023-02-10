Heartland Votes

Mo. DHSS names director of cannabis regulation

The new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving...
The new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving as the deputy director and counsel for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.(Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services/Twitter)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services named its new director of cannabis regulation.

According to a release from DHSS, the new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving as the deputy director and counsel for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.

They said she began her DHSS career shortly after Missouri voters approved the 2018 ballot initiative that implemented the state’s first medical marijuana program.

“Amy has helped lead this to be the well-regulated and successful program that voters approved years ago, and we trust that her highly-regarded levels of leadership, wisdom and expertise will smoothly guide our department and Missourians through this next phase of program growth,” Paula F. Nickelson, acting director of DHSS, said in the release. “No other is more familiar with how cannabis has been and will continue to be regulated in Missouri. Amy will continue to effectively uphold the Constitution and the will of Missouri voters.”

Moore previously served the Missouri Public Service Commission and Missouri Department of Social Services.

She graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee with three bachelor’s degrees and earned her law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law.

Per Amendment 3, DHSS is the agency assigned with regulating adult use of cannabis for those ages 21 and up in Missouri just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the...
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Firefighters will be taking orders, working the kitchen and sharing a meal with the community.
‘Fries with a Firefighter’ event to raise money for West Frankfort Fire Dept.
Jackson High School named a new head football coach.
Jackson High School names new head football coach
Patti LaBelle is coming to Marion, Ill. in May.
‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.