Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, gold for Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII

The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek another Super Bowl championship Sunday.(Gov. Mike Parson)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek another Super Bowl championship Sunday, February 12.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered the dome to shine the Chiefs’ colors beginning Friday through Sunday.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri’s team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend,” Gov. Parson said.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII.

Sunday will mark the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in four years.

Parson has made his prediction on who will win the big game---the Chiefs of course.

“I’m predicting a 30-27 Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory,” said Parson. “Arizona hasn’t ever seen heat like this – Let’s Go Chiefs!”

Parson and First Lady Parson will be attending the Super Bowl.

Parson stated they have privately purchased their tickets, and aside from their standard security detail, there will be no cost to taxpayers.

