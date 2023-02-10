McSeniors at Woodland High School receive surprise from Ronald McDonald

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Seniors at Woodland High School have received a special gift following Homecoming Week. A surprise lunch that came from Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar, and the local Marble Hill McDonald’s team.

On February 10, seniors were taken into the library during their lunch period, where they were greeted by members of the local McDonald’s team. Hamburglar, one of McDonalds’ mascots, was in attendance with burgers for the entire class. Ronald McDonald also made an appearance in a personalized video for the students.

The Woodland Senior Class, or “McSeniors” as they named themselves, chose to make their class’s homecoming theme McDonald’s. In keeping with the theme, they decorated the halls with McDonald’s style decor, and even dressed up as classic McDonaldland characters throughout the week. Eventually, Ronald McDonald himself heard about the Hamburger themed Homecoming and he knew just how to thank them for their support.

“I wanted to reach out with a special thank you to the entire senior class for spreading McDonald’s cheer throughout your school and the Marble Hill community. You brought a smile to my face, and I know you did to many others as well!” said Ronald in his special greeting to the class, “I’m sorry I can’t be there in person but my friends at the Marble Hill McDonald’s have something for you!”

Following their surprise video, the seniors were treated to a McDonald’s lunch that consisted of McDonald’s burgers and fries, all courtesy of the local Marble Hill McDonald’s. Josy Cook is one of the McSeniors who was behind the homecoming theme idea. He said he had no idea something like this could come from their chosen theme.

“I knew when we chose the theme that it would be easy to decorate and find costumes, but I never imagined we’d get all this recognition, especially from Ronald McDonald himself,” said Cook. “We’re just so grateful.”

Several Woodland McSeniors work at the Marble Hill McDonald’s restaurant and were involved in gathering decorations and bringing a personal touch to the theme. They say the community support from the restaurant is outstanding. Rylee Cureton, one of the McSeniors, is among the students that also benefit from the Archways to Opportunity program which assists McDonald’s employees with college costs.

“I’ll go to college with 12 credits, and working at McDonald’s has helped me pay for it,” said Cureton. “I work 15 hours a week and the funds from Archways go directly toward my dual credit classes.”

