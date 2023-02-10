M3.0 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m.

The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway W.

The first report from the USGS measured the quake as a magnitude 3.3, but it has since been downgraded to a magnitude 3.0.

As of Friday morning, 51 people reported to the USGS they felt the quake.

Most of the reports came from Portageville, Parma, Catron, New Madrid, Lilbourn and Marston. There were also reports of feeling the quake in Harrisburg, Illinois, Metropolis and Paducah.

The depth of the quake was measured at 4.5 miles.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.