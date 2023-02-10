Heartland Votes

M3.0 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m.

The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway W.

The first report from the USGS measured the quake as a magnitude 3.3, but it has since been downgraded to a magnitude 3.0.

As of Friday morning, 51 people reported to the USGS they felt the quake.

Most of the reports came from Portageville, Parma, Catron, New Madrid, Lilbourn and Marston. There were also reports of feeling the quake in Harrisburg, Illinois, Metropolis and Paducah.

The depth of the quake was measured at 4.5 miles.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the...
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Power has been knocked out to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Thursday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler weather expected on Friday, with a small chance of precipitation
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook