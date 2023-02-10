Heartland Votes

Jackson High School names new Head Football Coach

Ryan Nesbitt has been named the new Jackson High School Head Football Coach.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The next Jackson High School Head Football Coach will be Ryan Nesbitt.

Jackson R-2 School District made the announcement Friday morning, February 10.

The school board approved Nesbitt as the new head football coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

They said Nesbitt has served as the head football coach for Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Missouri for the last nine years.

“After a careful and thoughtful search, we look forward to working with Coach Nesbitt at Jackson High School,” said Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Director John Martin. “We believe he will be a great fit for our student athletes and school community.”

Nesbitt will take over as head coach after the retirement of Brent Eckley.

In a released statement Eckley shows he supports his successor.

“The philosophies of Coach Nesbitt line up well with the tough, smart, strong culture of the JHS football program,” said Eckley. “I have no doubt that he will continue to build upon the success of this program because of his passion for helping players be their best and his appreciation of this hardworking staff, as well as being part of such a supportive football community.”

The school district said the football community will get to meet Coach Nesbitt in the coming weeks.

