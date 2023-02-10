Ja Morant to start NBA All-Star Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant will start the NBA All-Star Game for the second season in a row.

Already named to his second career All-Star Game, Morant will now join the starters for the second year in a row, with an injury to Stephen Curry leaving him unavailable to play.

Morant is averaging 27.4 points per game in 2022-23, tied with last season for a career high. He’s also averaging career highs in assists (8.3) and rebounds (5.8) while leading the Grizzlies to the second best record in the Western Conference.

This year’s game will take place on February 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City. Before the game, the pool of starters will be selected in a draft by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

