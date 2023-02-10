Heartland Votes

Ja Morant to start NBA All-Star Game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant will start the NBA All-Star Game for the second season in a row.

Already named to his second career All-Star Game, Morant will now join the starters for the second year in a row, with an injury to Stephen Curry leaving him unavailable to play.

Morant is averaging 27.4 points per game in 2022-23, tied with last season for a career high. He’s also averaging career highs in assists (8.3) and rebounds (5.8) while leading the Grizzlies to the second best record in the Western Conference.

This year’s game will take place on February 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City. Before the game, the pool of starters will be selected in a draft by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the...
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek...
Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, gold for Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII
Ryan Nesbitt has been named the new Jackson High School Head Football Coach.
Jackson High School names new head football coach
Heartland Hoops preview 2/10
Heartland Hoops preview 2/10