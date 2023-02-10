Heartland Votes

Here’s what flights to Chicago could look like out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Now that the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois submitted their proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation, what could things look like for passengers if this gets approved?

Thursday night on February 9, the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois’s board chose Contour Airlines as their bid that best fits them in Southern Illinois.

According to the Airport’s Director, Doug Kimmel, the average cost of a one-way flight from Marion to Chicago’s O’Hare would cost around $55. Some fares could be higher and some lower.

The plane itself is a 50-seat regional jet that is scaled back to 30 seats. According to Kimmel, every seat will feel like first class.

Monday through Friday, there would be 2 round trip flights and on the Weekend, 1 round trip flight. The airport’s director says it’s now in the hands of the Department of Transportation.

“And simply make our recommendation to USDOT who makes the final determination on which proposal and what service we feel will generate the most traffic. Not only outbound people departing southern Illinois, but in bound as well. And allowing our region to be opened up for the flow of traffic,” said Kimmel.

Flights would be roughly 50 minutes from Veterans Airport to O’Hare. According to Kimmel, if the bid is approved, flights could start in the early summer.

