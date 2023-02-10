Heartland Votes

‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.

Patti LaBelle is coming to Marion, Ill. in May.
Patti LaBelle is coming to Marion, Ill. in May.(Stock image/MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May.

The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.

LaBelle will be in Marion on May 18.

The R&B singer, songwriter and actress began her career in the early 1960s as lead singer and frontwoman of the vocal group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles.

She’s known for several songs, including Lady Marmalade, On My Own, Love Has Finally Come at Last and New Attitude.

