Heartland Votes

Gatlinburg black bears to make Super Bowl commercial appearance

Two bears were seen opening a car door and taking cleaning supplies in the video
Two bears were seen opening a car door and taking cleaning supplies in the video
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Gatlinburg man’s home will be shown during a Super Bowl commercial this year after two bears broke into a car right outside it.

The video was caught on Robert Romanski’s Ring camera and he decided to share it on the Neighbors app.

“This is about the third or fourth one I have captured in my driveway,” Romanski said.

Romanski was surprised to hear that the company asked to use his video for their Super Bowl commercial.

“I guess maybe a little nervous but a Super Bowl version of excited may be the appropriate way,” Romanski said.

The homeowner’s cleaning crew was at the home during the video and forgot to lock their doors. To the cleaners’ surprise, they saw two black bears opening car doors and taking their cleaning supplies.

“Then the teenager [bear] was like ‘Hey mom, I’ve got my license now. I’m going to get in the driver seat,’...opens the driver’s door and looks for a second that the bear is going to start driving down the road,” Romanski said.

In Ring’s official commercial, they’ll show videos of suspected thefts from cars and homes along with a house fire. Head of marketing with Ring, Lindsay Scheftic, said they’d thought the furry thieves would be a fun addition to the ad.

“It just shows a snip bit of what you can catch on a Ring camera,” she said.

Romanski’s message is pretty clear for all guests and workers at his home.

“We now have to have in every room of the house ‘Lock your car doors,’” he said.

Nobody was hurt in the video. TWRA said people should never approach bears.

The cleaning crew did wait for the bears to leave before going to the car to get the supplies and locking the doors.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the...
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Power has been knocked out to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Thursday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek...
Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, gold for Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, drought conditions are present in...
Committee to hold meeting on drought status, response plan in Missouri
TikTok could be banned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices.
Kentucky Senate passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results