Gatlinburg black bears to make Super Bowl commercial appearance

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Gatlinburg man’s home will be shown during a Super Bowl commercial this year after two bears broke into a car right outside it.

The video was caught on Robert Romanski’s Ring camera and he decided to share it on the Neighbors app.

“This is about the third or fourth one I have captured in my driveway,” Romanski said.

Romanski was surprised to hear that the company asked to use his video for their Super Bowl commercial.

“I guess maybe a little nervous but a Super Bowl version of excited may be the appropriate way,” Romanski said.

The homeowner’s cleaning crew was at the home during the video and forgot to lock their doors. To the cleaners’ surprise, they saw two black bears opening car doors and taking their cleaning supplies.

“Then the teenager [bear] was like ‘Hey mom, I’ve got my license now. I’m going to get in the driver seat,’...opens the driver’s door and looks for a second that the bear is going to start driving down the road,” Romanski said.

In Ring’s official commercial, they’ll show videos of suspected thefts from cars and homes along with a house fire. Head of marketing with Ring, Lindsay Scheftic, said they’d thought the furry thieves would be a fun addition to the ad.

“It just shows a snip bit of what you can catch on a Ring camera,” she said.

Romanski’s message is pretty clear for all guests and workers at his home.

“We now have to have in every room of the house ‘Lock your car doors,’” he said.

Nobody was hurt in the video. TWRA said people should never approach bears.

The cleaning crew did wait for the bears to leave before going to the car to get the supplies and locking the doors.

