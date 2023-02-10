Heartland Votes

‘Fries with a Firefighter’ event to raise money for West Frankfort Fire Dept.

Firefighters will be taking orders, working the kitchen and sharing a meal with the community.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Fries with a Firefighter” event will raise money for the West Frankfort Fire Department.

Hosted at the West Frankfort McDonald’s, the event will be Thursday, February 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say 100 percent of cookie sales and a percentage of overall proceeds will be donated to the fire department.

Firefighters will be taking orders, working the kitchen and sharing a meal with the community. Also, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will be on site for community members to tour.

