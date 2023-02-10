Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Chilly today, but the weekend is still looking good....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A weak weather system will bring clouds and a chilly northerly breeze today,   but the weekend looks to rebound nicely.   In the short-term,  a band of clouds will move across the area from NW to SE today,  keeping it mostly cloudy.  There could be a sprinkle or flurry but the bulk of the precip with this system will be south of our region.  But with colder temps and a north wind, it will be a chilly and breezy day with highs only in the 40s.  Skies will clear out and winds decrease overnight…..Saturday morning will be cold but quiet and frosty.  But the weekend looks relatively nice (for February) with mainly clear skies,  lighter winds, and highs in the 40s and 50s.

A warmer but active pattern returns for much of next week.  Two rain chances are showing up: one on Tuesday and another on Thursday.  Otherwise temps will be above average again,  with highs in the 50s and 60s….at least until Friday.  A strong cold front is currently progged to move through on Thursday with rain and possible thunderstorms,  followed by windy and colder conditions by next Friday.

Cooler weather expected on Friday, with a small chance of precipitation
