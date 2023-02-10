First Alert: Chilly with sprinkles, flurries possible

(KFVS) - A weak system will bring more clouds and a chilly northerly breeze today.

Afternoon highs will only be in the 40s.

There could also be a few sprinkles or flurries, but a majority of the precipitation with this system will stay south of the Heartland.

Skies will start to clear and winds will begin to decrease overnight.

Saturday morning will be cold and frosty.

The rest of the weekend is looking mild, especially for February, with mainly clear skies, light winds and highs in the 40s and 50s.

A warmer but active pattern returns for next week with two chances for rain: one on Tuesday and another on Thursday.

Temperatures will be above average with highs in the 50s and 60s, at least until the end of the week.

A strong cold front is outlooked to move through on Thursday with rain and possible thunderstorms, followed by windy and colder conditions by next Friday.

