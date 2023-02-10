Cool for your Saturday, pleasant Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw lots of clouds this afternoon with cool temperatures. These clouds will begin to break apart this evening allowing for clear skies overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 20s far north to near 30 far south. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool There will be a north easterly wind gusting up to 20MPH at times. Highs will reach the middle 40s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with less wind. This will make Sunday a very pleasant day to get outdoors. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

