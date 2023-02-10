Chilly start to the weekend, but it will be sunny all weekend!

Clouds will decrease from northwest to southeast through the late afternoon and evening hours. With mainly clear skies expected overnight, it will be cold. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with feels like numbers in the teens in some areas by daybreak on Saturday. Lots of sunshine will help warm us up on Saturday. Highs will mainly be in the 40s on Saturday and back into the 50s on Sunday. Our next chance of rain will move into the Heartland on Tuesday.

