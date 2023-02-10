Heartland Votes

Bonne Terre man arrested for child pornography charges

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Bonne Terre, Mo. has been arrested for the promotion of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest as a result of an investigation conducted by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

On Wednesday, February 8, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Austin Brayfield, 22, on Rue Martel Street in Boone Terre, Missouri. During their search, investigators seized child pornography as well as electronic devices.

Brayfield was arrested for the promotion of child pornography and was transported to the St. Francois County Jail. Brayfield was formally charged with one count of promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Brayfield is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to report to local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

