Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl

Dozens of teams of explosive detection canines from the TSA are providing security for the Super Bowl. (Source: KSAT/CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Some of the top canines in the world will be at the Super Bowl.

Dogs from San Antonio will sniff out potential threats at the big game on Sunday.

The dogs receive extensive training. It’s the ultimate game of hide and seek.

The canines are trained to detect explosive devices at airports, other transit points and the festivities surrounding Super Bowl week in Arizona.

“We’re going to have our best out there on game day protecting the traveling public,” said Zeb Polasek, Tranportation Safety Administration Canine Training Center director.

Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
These dogs go through training at the canine training center at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.

The first exercise is detecting explosives at the terminal and people passing through the screening process, including “explosives on passengers or in a static setting at an airport. Could be mass trans. It could be multiple different areas,” said Nicholas Graham, TSA canine adoption coordinator.

The dogs are trained to give a passive response once they detect a suspicious substance.

“If they detect someone, something on a passenger, they’ll kind of hone in on them and follow that specific person,” Graham said.

The canines are also trained to detect explosives on a wide aircraft simulator, before and after passengers get onboard. During the training, the canine are seen moving up and down the aisle. The dogs also weave their way in-and-out of passenger luggage like a running back on the field.

“They don’t get distracted by food. They’re trained. You know, these dogs are professional dogs that operate at the highest levels,” Polasek said.

The goal is to keep people safe this week during the big game.

“Everything from sleep to the to the nourishment and the food that they get and of course, the expert training is key to produce that product that’s actually going to be out at the Super Bowl,” Polasek said.

