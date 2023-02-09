Heartland Votes

1 lane of U.S. 51 reopened at south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard Co.

One lane of U.S. 51 is open at the south edge of Wickliffe after about a half-dozen crushed...
One lane of U.S. 51 is open at the south edge of Wickliffe after about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the road.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One lane of U.S. 51 is open at the south edge of Wickliffe.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reported it’s blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill after about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the road.

The estimated duration is about 1 hour, or around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

