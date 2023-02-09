Strong winds to blame for damage in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Utility crews have spent much of Thursday morning restoring power to hundreds throughout the Heartland.
A storm system packed with wind gusts more than 50 mph is to blame.
Soft ground from all the rainfall we’ve received and strong winds caused trees to topple.
One tree fell on a home located at the intersection of Rand Street and Rivercrest Drive in Cape Girardeau. We’re told an insurance company has been to the home to access the damage.
It appears strong winds downed a metal awning in front of Mana Tea along Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
A traffic signal light also shows it was knocked slightly off its base on Nash Road. This is just north of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
