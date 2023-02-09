Strong winds to blame for damage in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Utility crews have spent much of Thursday morning restoring power to hundreds throughout the Heartland.

A storm system packed with wind gusts more than 50 mph is to blame.

Soft ground from all the rainfall we’ve received and strong winds caused trees to topple.

One tree fell on a home located at the intersection of Rand Street and Rivercrest Drive in Cape Girardeau. We’re told an insurance company has been to the home to access the damage.

A tree fell on a home located at the intersection of Rand Street and Rivercrest Drive in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, February 9. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

It appears strong winds downed a metal awning in front of Mana Tea along Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

A red metal awning could be seen lying on the sidewalk in front of Mana Tea in downtown Cape Girardeau as strong winds blew through the Heartland on Tuesday morning. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

A traffic signal light also shows it was knocked slightly off its base on Nash Road. This is just north of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

It appears strong winds have caused damage to a traffic light at the intersection of Nash Road and E. Outer Road, just north of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. (Source: cNews/Melissa James)

