Southeast Missouri State picked to win 2023 OVC Baseball title; preseason All-OVC teams announced

(KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University was picked as the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference preseason baseball favorite.

According to a release from the OVC, they were picked in a vote of OVC head baseball coaches and communications directors.

The Redhawks picked up 16 of 18 first-place votes (schools could not vote for themselves) and 128 points to be a unanimous first-place pick.

2023 OVC Baseball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

Southeast Missouri (16 first-place votes) – 128 points Morehead State (2) - 100 Eastern Illinois - 89 Little Rock - 86 Tennessee Tech - 78 SIUE - 76 UT Martin - 41 Southern Indiana - 26 Lindenwood - 24

In addition, Morehead State junior first baseman Jackson Feltner was named OVC Preseason Player of the Year while MSU graduate left-handed pitcher John Bakke was tabbed OVC Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

2023 OVC Baseball Preseason All-OVC Team

C - Lucas McNew, Southern Indiana

C - Hayden Gilliland, Tennessee Tech

1B - Jackson Feltner, Morehead State

2B - Nick Gooden, Morehead State

SS - Chris Worcester, Eastern Illinois

3B - Josh Ohl, SIUE

OF - Brett Graber, Southeast Missouri

OF - Brennan Orf, SIUE

OF - Jevon Mason, Southeast Missouri

DH - Brady Bunten, SIUE

UT - Ryan Ignoffo, Eastern Illinois

SP - John Bakke, Morehead State

SP - Peyton Calitir, Tennessee Tech

SP - Jackson Wells, Little Rock

SP - Eric Steensma, UT Martin

RP - Kyle Miller, Southeast Missouri

This season marks the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference, as the league was formed in 1948.

The league includes three teams making their OVC debut, including Lindenwood, Little Rock and Southern Indiana, each who became official members on July 1.

OVC baseball begins Friday, February 17 with the first weekend of league play being held March 24-26.

This year’s OVC Tournament will feature the top eight teams squaring off at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois from May 24-27.

The Championship was last held in Marion in 2019.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.