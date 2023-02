CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team defeated UIC 68-66 Wednesday night in Carbondale.

With the win, the Salukis pulled into a first place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Marcus Domask led SIU in scoring with 24 points.

The Salukis return to action Saturday at Drake.

