Heartland Votes

Sheriff urges drivers not to travel on flooded roads

Hamilton County first responders rescued a driver trapped in high water on Thursday morning.
Hamilton County first responders rescued a driver trapped in high water on Thursday morning.(Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” It’s a phrase transportation and first responders urge drivers to heed when high water covers roadways.

They stress the safest thing to do is to find another route around flooded roadways.

It only takes a few inches of water to move a vehicle off of the road, including trucks and SUVs.

Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Larkin is one of many first responders in the Heartland asking drivers to turn around when they are faced with water over the roadway.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, February 9, Sheriff Larkin showed a picture of flooded roadway with a vehicle that appears to be stuck in high water.

This was on Norris City Road at the North Fork Saline River Bridge.

The road was impassable not only because it was flooded, but high winds created wave action.

Sheriff Larkin said when drivers make the decision to travel through high water, they not only put themselves at risk, but also the lives of first responders called to their rescue.

Sheriff Larkin said the driver in the photo was rescued without any problems.

He thanked first responders for their quick and decisive response.

Crews with the McLeansboro Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County EMA, McLeansboro Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center assisted with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster
The threat for damaging wind gusts of over 50 mph has passed, but windy conditions will remain...
First Alert: Windy, cooler temps
Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure

Latest News

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a semi crash near the 22 mile marker.
FedEx semi crash blocking portion of I-24 westbound in Marshall County
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to KYTC a semi crash and downed lines are blocking KY 307 in the Beulah area between...
Semi crash, downed power lines block highway in northeastern Hickman County
Drivers beware. Downed trees and power lines could be blocking roadways Thursday morning,...
Drivers urged to be aware of downed trees, power lines, other debris