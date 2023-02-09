Sheriff urges drivers not to travel on flooded roads

HAMILTION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” It’s a phrase transportation and first responders urge drivers to heed when high water covers roadways.

They stress the safest thing to do is to find another route around flooded roadways.

It only takes a few inches of water to move a vehicle off of the road, including trucks and SUVs.

Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Larkin is one of many first responders in the Heartland asking drivers to turn around when they are faced with water over the roadway.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, February 9, Sheriff Larkin showed a picture of flooded roadway with a vehicle that appears to be stuck in high water.

This was on Norris City Road at the North Fork Saline River Bridge.

The road was impassable not only because it was flooded, but high winds created wave action.

Sheriff Larkin said when drivers make the decision to travel through high water, they not only put themselves at risk, but also the lives of first responders called to their rescue.

Sheriff Larkin said the driver in the photo was rescued without any problems.

He thanked first responders for their quick and decisive response.

Crews with the McLeansboro Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County EMA, McLeansboro Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center assisted with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.