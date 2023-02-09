Semi crash, downed power lines block highway in northeastern Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear a semi crash and downed power lines in eastern Hickman County on Thursday morning, February 9.

The crash and downed lines are blocking KY 307 in the Beulah area between KY 1748 and the Hickman-Carlisle County Line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi went off of the roadway and crashed.

KYTC said the crash brought down several utility poles and a transformer with power lines.

KY 307 is expected to be blocked until at least 7:30 a.m.

Drivers can detour by taking KY 1686 East, KY 339 North through Fancy Farm to KY 80 West.

