Reports: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Blues.

According to multiple reports Thursday, the Blues are trading longtime franchise star Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers in a deal that brings an end to the Russian-born forward’s time in St. Louis after 11 years.

The full return for the Blues is not yet known, but Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported that St. Louis will be receiving a first-round pick from New York as part of the deal.

Still waiting on the entire return, but the Blues will receive a first-round pick from the Rangers in the Tarasenko deal, per a league source. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 9, 2023

Tarasenko had reportedly requested a trade from St. Louis in the Summer of 2021. Blues GM Doug Armstrong ultimately did not comply with the request at the time, but circumstances have changed with the Blues now bordering on non-contender status this season.

The 31-year-old compiled 262 goals during his time with St. Louis, landing fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Tarasenko had 10 goals with 19 assists in 39 games played this season. He missed close to a month with a hand injury before returning to the lineup in late January. He represented the Blues for the final time at the NHL All-Star Game festivities over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.