Reports: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis. Tarasenko is an option two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup after asking the Blues for a trade. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz, File)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Blues.

According to multiple reports Thursday, the Blues are trading longtime franchise star Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers in a deal that brings an end to the Russian-born forward’s time in St. Louis after 11 years.

The full return for the Blues is not yet known, but Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported that St. Louis will be receiving a first-round pick from New York as part of the deal.

Tarasenko had reportedly requested a trade from St. Louis in the Summer of 2021. Blues GM Doug Armstrong ultimately did not comply with the request at the time, but circumstances have changed with the Blues now bordering on non-contender status this season.

The 31-year-old compiled 262 goals during his time with St. Louis, landing fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Tarasenko had 10 goals with 19 assists in 39 games played this season. He missed close to a month with a hand injury before returning to the lineup in late January. He represented the Blues for the final time at the NHL All-Star Game festivities over the weekend.

