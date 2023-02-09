Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power has been knocked out to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Thursday morning, February 9.

Strong winds are likely to blame for the outages.

The following outages are being reported as of 3:50 a.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 307 customers

Butler County: 43 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 41 customers

Reynolds County: 83 customers

Ripley County: 53 customers

Stoddard County: 32 customers

Wayne County: 175 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Jackson County: 1 customer

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 12 customers

Mississippi County: 1 customer

Ameren Illinois

Randolph County: 39 customers

Union County: 9 customers

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.