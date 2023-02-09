Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power has been knocked out to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Thursday morning, February 9.
Strong winds are likely to blame for the outages.
The following outages are being reported as of 3:50 a.m.:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 307 customers
- Butler County: 43 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 41 customers
- Reynolds County: 83 customers
- Ripley County: 53 customers
- Stoddard County: 32 customers
- Wayne County: 175 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Jackson County: 1 customer
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 12 customers
- Mississippi County: 1 customer
Ameren Illinois
- Randolph County: 39 customers
- Union County: 9 customers
