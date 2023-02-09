Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday evening Heartland. We saw a lot of clouds and gusty winds today but the clouds will break up and the winds will die down after sunset. The clear skies won’t last long as clouds will increase by morning. Lows by morning will be in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be cool and cloudy with a slim chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

