Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers.

More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon.

“The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard said. “And they want answers and they deserve them.”

Bullard answered all the questions concerned residents had about the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

“We get a lot questions about what do we do? What’s the process? How are our rights being protected in this county and across the state,” Bullard said.

In a packed Rolland W. Lewis building, many showed up to listen to the Sheriff’s thoughts.

One resident who showed up was Michael Butler.

“It’s very important, a lot of people are confused about what the law means, when it goes into effect and especially with all of the lawsuits going back and forth,” Butler said. “So it’s important that people have the opportunity to get those questions answered.”

Butler hopes other gun owners will fight this bill.

“I hope that they just continue to spread the word and make sure that people are aware that this law is just a blatant violation of our constitutional rights,” Butler said. “We need to spread the word, stand up for ourselves and get this thing turned around.”

Sheriff Bullard said this event helped clear up confusing legislation.

“First and foremost that they leave with a little bit better sense of security, that everything that can be done to protect their rights is going to be done,” Bullard said. “And so hopefully they will leave less fearful and secondly, and just as important, that they have the answers to their questions and that they leave more informed.”

Bullard has been vocal about his opposition for the act.

“Myself and several other sheriffs objected to the law, and said we wouldn’t enforce it because of the constitutional grounds we believe that it violates; known United states Supreme Court case law regarding the second amendment of the United States Constitution,” Bullard said.

